29 Must-Read Books By Black Authors On Identity, Justice & Love

Here's a selection of some of the all-time greatest books written by black writers, including both literary greats from history and contemporary authors and thinkers.

It's important to note this is not an anti-racist booklist. These books will not help you reach the goal of absolute anti-racism; the goal does not exist.

These books are phenomenal pieces of work that deserve to be read and reread simply because of that fact. They were written by black people, for black people, in an effort to expose and uplift the black spirit while also disclosing the ways systemic racism plays a part in everyday life. Instead of looking to these books to fix conscious and unconscious bias within yourself, look to them as just one small conduit for becoming a more empathetic human being.