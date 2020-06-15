mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality

40+ Black Spiritual Thought Leaders To Follow & Learn From

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Black Spiritual Leaders To Follow

Image by mbg Creative / Michaela Quan, Christopher Broe, Light Watkins

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 15, 2020 — 9:04 AM

Spirituality in recent years has wound up with a reputation of commodification and, well, whiteness. And exclusivity in spirituality is anything but spiritual. Along with other themes in the wellness world, mainstream spirituality needs more diversity. Today, there are tons of Black men and women leading that charge, through everything from thought leadership to mindfulness and yoga to community outreach programs.

Here are just some noteworthy people we want to highlight—there are, of course, many, many more.

Advertisement

Black-owned spiritual organizations and studios:

  • Black Girl Bliss (@blackgirlbliss): Educational platform dedicated to cultivating the spiritual, sexual, and self-care practices of Black women and femmes.
  • Black Boys Om (@blackboysom): Network of Black, male wellness practitioners inspiring and creating lasting change in their communities through yoga, mindfulness, and other enriching practices.
  • Khephera Wellness (@khepherawellness): Social enterprise providing wellness services to individuals, sports teams, corporations, and schools across the country.
  • Women of Color Healing Retreats (@womenofcolorhealingretreats): Retreat and holistic wellness company created for Black women.
  • Black Zen (@blackzen.co): Meditation brand created to remove social and financial barriers restricting Black and Brown communities from discovering the benefits of meditation.
  • Black Girl In Om (@blackgirlinom): Promoting holistic wellness and inner beauty for women of color, encouraging self-care, self-love, and self-empowerment.
  • Black Girls Breathing (@blackgirlsbreathing): A safe space for black womxn to actively nurture their mental, emotional, and spiritual health via meditational breathwork.
  • HealHaus (@healhaus): Wellness center and café offering yoga, meditation, classes, and workshops.
  • Dive In Well (@diveinwell): Offers on- and offline experiences, resources, and tools to empower consumers and participants who believe in soul-centered wellness for all.
  • Sisters Of Yoga (@sistersofyoga): Community of wellness professionals creating safe spaces for women of color to explore their connection to self, heal traumas, and cultivate a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.

There are so many names and organizations to include—this is by no means an exhaustive list. I'll be continuing to update it for anyone looking to find and support black spiritual leaders and diversify their feeds. Please email me at sarah.regan@mindbodygreen.com to shout out anyone I missed.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is Jam-Packed With A Retrograde & Eclipse
Personal Growth

What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now

Margeaux House
What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Integrative Health

What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works

Jessica Timmons
What To Pair Your Vitamin D Supplement With To Make Sure It Works
Change-Makers

24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
24 Ways To Actually Support LGBTQ+ People In 2020
Beauty

To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair

Jamie Schneider
To Towel Dry, Or Not To Towel Dry? An Easy Tip For Soft, Frizz-Free Hair
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method

Jamie Schneider
If Your Hair Is Screaming For Moisture, Consider This 3-Step Method
Beauty

Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate

Jamie Schneider
Shaving Cream For Sunburn: Can This DIY Hack Take The Heat? We Investigate
Integrative Health

Is It Possible To Take Too Many Kinds Of Probiotics? Experts Explain

Abby Moore
Is It Possible To Take Too Many Kinds Of Probiotics? Experts Explain
Beauty

Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help

Alexandra Engler
Do Brows Grow Back? It Depends — But Here's What You Can Do To Help
Beauty

The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)

Alexandra Engler
The Only DIY Mask Your Curls Need For Summer (Plus A Few Non-DIY Ones)
Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/black-spiritual-leaders-and-organizations-to-follow

Your article and new folder have been saved!