40+ Black Spiritual Thought Leaders To Follow & Learn From
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Spirituality in recent years has wound up with a reputation of commodification and, well, whiteness. And exclusivity in spirituality is anything but spiritual. Along with other themes in the wellness world, mainstream spirituality needs more diversity. Today, there are tons of Black men and women leading that charge, through everything from thought leadership to mindfulness and yoga to community outreach programs.
Here are just some noteworthy people we want to highlight—there are, of course, many, many more.
- Lauren Ash (@hellolaurenash): Yoga and meditation instructor and founder of Black Girl In Om.
- Light Watkins (@lightwatkins): Meditation teacher, speaker, and member of the mbg Collective.
- Rachel Ricketts (@iamrachelricketts): Spiritual activist, racial justice educator, healer, speaker, and author.
- Tie Simpson (@hippie_heathen): CEO of Sisters of Yoga, mindful yoga coach, and content creator.
- Samuel Reynolds (@sfreynolds): Astrologist and creator of Unlock Astrology.
- Maryam Ajayi (@maryamajayi): Energy healer and founder of Dive In Well.
- Ahmed Jabali-Nash (@yogiman_83): International yoga teacher and retreat leader.
- Janelle Belgrave L.Ac. (@so_above): Acupuncturist, astrologer, and cohost of the Stars on Fire podcast
- Sara Clark (@saraclarkyoga): International yoga and mindfulness instructor.
- Faith Hunter (@spirituallyfly): Founder and CEO of Embrace OM and yoga and meditation instructor.
- Mani AKA Melanated Momma (@melanatedmommaa): Astrologer, healer, and intuitive.
- Andrew Sealy (@andrew7sealy): Yoga instructor and creator of the Yoga Revealed podcast.
- Danielle Akoya (@mysticxlipstick): Artist, astrologer, and reiki master teacher.
- Phyllicia Bonanno (@phyllicia.bonanno): Co-founder of Sisters of Yoga, yoga teacher, and sound therapy practitioner.
- Sylvester McNutt III (@slyvestermcnutt): Author of Free Your Energy and Care Package: A Path to Deep Healing.
- Eric Bigger (@ericbigger): TV personality, fitness trainer, and creator of the Bigger Talks podcast.
- Matt West (@iammattwest): Psychologist and creator of the Brain Boom podcast.
- Glory Edim (@guidetoglo): Founder of Well-Read Black Girl.
- Elisa Shankle (@elisashankle): Reiki practitioner and co-founder of HealHaus.
- Darian Hall (@darian.d.hall): Co-founder of HealHaus.
- Erika Harper (@harpererika): Sex therapist, mental health counselor, and yogi.
- Jasmine Marie (@thatgirl_jmarie): Breathwork practitioner and founder of Black Girls Breathing.
- Elaine Welteroth (@elainewelteroth): Journalist and author of NYT bestseller More Than Enough.
- George Lee (@theconsciouslee): Speaker with a focus on consciousness and education as a means for transformation.
- Brandon Copeland (@brandoflows): Founder of Khephera Wellness and president of Black Boys Om.
- Danny Fluker Jr. (@dannysayogi): Yoga teacher, mystic, and executive director at Black Boys Om.
- Yrsa Daley-Ward (@yrsadaleyward): Model and author of bone and The Terrible.
- Malorine Mathurin (@moonladyastrology): Astrologist, tarot reader, and reiki practitioner.
- Queen Afua (@queenafua): Author of Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spirit.
- Koya Webb (@koyawebb): Spiritual educator, founder of Get Loved Up, and author of Let Your Fears Make You Fierce.
Black-owned spiritual organizations and studios:
- Black Girl Bliss (@blackgirlbliss): Educational platform dedicated to cultivating the spiritual, sexual, and self-care practices of Black women and femmes.
- Black Boys Om (@blackboysom): Network of Black, male wellness practitioners inspiring and creating lasting change in their communities through yoga, mindfulness, and other enriching practices.
- Khephera Wellness (@khepherawellness): Social enterprise providing wellness services to individuals, sports teams, corporations, and schools across the country.
- Women of Color Healing Retreats (@womenofcolorhealingretreats): Retreat and holistic wellness company created for Black women.
- Black Zen (@blackzen.co): Meditation brand created to remove social and financial barriers restricting Black and Brown communities from discovering the benefits of meditation.
- Black Girl In Om (@blackgirlinom): Promoting holistic wellness and inner beauty for women of color, encouraging self-care, self-love, and self-empowerment.
- Black Girls Breathing (@blackgirlsbreathing): A safe space for black womxn to actively nurture their mental, emotional, and spiritual health via meditational breathwork.
- HealHaus (@healhaus): Wellness center and café offering yoga, meditation, classes, and workshops.
- Dive In Well (@diveinwell): Offers on- and offline experiences, resources, and tools to empower consumers and participants who believe in soul-centered wellness for all.
- Sisters Of Yoga (@sistersofyoga): Community of wellness professionals creating safe spaces for women of color to explore their connection to self, heal traumas, and cultivate a healthy, sustainable lifestyle.
There are so many names and organizations to include—this is by no means an exhaustive list. I'll be continuing to update it for anyone looking to find and support black spiritual leaders and diversify their feeds. Please email me at sarah.regan@mindbodygreen.com to shout out anyone I missed.
