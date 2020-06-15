Spirituality in recent years has wound up with a reputation of commodification and, well, whiteness. And exclusivity in spirituality is anything but spiritual. Along with other themes in the wellness world, mainstream spirituality needs more diversity. Today, there are tons of Black men and women leading that charge, through everything from thought leadership to mindfulness and yoga to community outreach programs.

Here are just some noteworthy people we want to highlight—there are, of course, many, many more.