 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Before & After Photos: Rich Roll's Plant-Based Diet

Before & After Photos: Rich Roll's Plant-Based Diet

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 10, 2012

Don't think a plant-based diet can make an observable difference in your health and appearance? Check out my friend, Rich Roll!

(More on Rich's inspirational story here. Rich also has an incredible book coming out, Finding Ultra, that you should probably check out, too).

Rich just posted this below photo and message on his Facebook page:

People have been asking me for some pictures of me before adopting a plant-based diet at age 40. So here's a little comparison...the power of plants. PLANTPOWER!

What do you think?

Before & After Photos: Rich Roll's Plant-Based Diet

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
$99.99

The 20 Minute Workout Challenge

With Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
The 20 Minute Workout Challenge
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/before-after-photos-rich-rolls-plant-based-diet

Your article and new folder have been saved!