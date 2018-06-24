Aura Readings: What They Mean & Where To Get One

Your aura is the distinctive energy that surrounds you. And we all have one! Each of us is made up of energy that lets off a vibration that can be both felt and seen. It's how you can instinctively know if something negative has gone down in a room as soon as you walk in or feel people creeping up behind you.

Spiritual philosophy says that we can hone and strengthen our auric field through practices like meditation, yoga, Reiki, and breathwork. Through Reiki, I help my clients by clearing out any stagnant energy that may be weighing them down. Visually I can see when a light goes on within a client during a session. Typically this is a sign that their auric field has been lit up.

Our auras are associated with different colors—some may be a myriad of colors while others may be more focused on a single shade.

And they're ever-changing. As we evolve spiritually, our auras will shift as well. While some people have the gift of being able to see aura colors, there are also ways to capture them on film.

Imagine a world where we all posted photos of our auras on dating apps instead of headshots. It might make it a whole lot easier to find what it is you truly seek. Hey, Bumble, I think we could be onto something here...