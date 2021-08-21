What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign

The August 22 Aquarius full moon is the second of 2021; a rare, back-to-back pair in the sign of the Water Bearer.

Since the first Aquarius full moon on July 23, we’ve been getting eye-opening messages about everything from community collaborations to the ways we hold ourselves back from expressing our individuality. The unique balance point between “me” and “we” is one that Aquarius understands well. Have your cake, but feed others, too!

Read below for your horoscope for Sunday, August 22, and what the second Aquarius full moon in 2021 means for each zodiac sign: