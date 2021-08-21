What This Weekend's Historic Full Moon Means For Your Zodiac Sign
The August 22 Aquarius full moon is the second of 2021; a rare, back-to-back pair in the sign of the Water Bearer.
Since the first Aquarius full moon on July 23, we’ve been getting eye-opening messages about everything from community collaborations to the ways we hold ourselves back from expressing our individuality. The unique balance point between “me” and “we” is one that Aquarius understands well. Have your cake, but feed others, too!
Read below for your horoscope for Sunday, August 22, and what the second Aquarius full moon in 2021 means for each zodiac sign:
Aries
The powerful, second full moon of 2021 in Aquarius and your eleventh house of friends might send some shock waves through your social circle. But that’s okay, Aries: Your sign actually thrives on change. If you’re open to checking out new scenes, you could stumble on exactly the kind of crew you’ve been dying to hook up with. Full moons reveal hidden opportunities, and with this one activating your tech sector, you could strike gold with an online venture.
Taurus
With the powerful full moon in Aquarius and your tenth house of success, you might finally manifest your dream job or negotiate ideal conditions at your current 9 to 5, Taurus. If you’ve been vying for a leadership role, you could be catapulted to an upper rung of the corporate ladder so swiftly you almost get vertigo. In fact, do something the modest Bull seldom does: a little strategic humblebragging. Shoptalk doesn’t have to stay in the office. Some serendipitous schmoozing could be great for your career.
Gemini
The second full moon in Aquarius is firing up your ninth house of global adventure, Gemini. If you can’t get away yet, expand your horizons by taking a workshop or exploring an entrepreneurial venture. But be realistic: Under this full moon, you could have grandiose dreams but no means of pulling them off…yet! Where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Cancer
For the second time since July 23, la luna revs up Cancer's eighth house of intensity and transformation. You may have been vibing that some aspect of your life needed to change. Boil it down to a black-or-white choice, and whichever you pick, make it stick! The seductive allure of the eighth house could bring a simmering attraction to a full boil. Draw the drapes, lock the doors. This is a Do Not Disturb situation.
Leo
This second in a rare, consecutive pair of Aquarius full moons is activating your partnership zone. Surprise, Leo! You might not be able to control what comes out of your mouth when you’re close to the object of your affections. Or someone you fancy may express a reciprocal interest. On the flip side, you may realize that something essential is missing from a key relationship. If you’ve been biding your time waiting for the right moment to exit stage left, this full moon could be your signal.
Virgo
Sunday’s full moon in Aquarius is the second one in a row to land in your sixth house of healthy living. Been waiting for an excuse to kick self-care into a higher gear? Lace up your trailrunners or book a few private sessions with a personal trainer or yoga instructor who can help you break a sweat, improve your form and tailor a nutritional plan just for you. You may also experience big changes at the workplace over the next few weeks. Be ready to step up should a plum opportunity fall into your lap.
Libra
Even low-key Libras should pop out for a cameo appearance because Sunday also features the second in a pair of full moons in Aquarius in 2021. As this powers up your fifth house of glamour, passion, and fame, even a short fly-by to a friend’s party could bring a fated opportunity to trade numbers with someone promising. Attached? Share some of your wilder fantasies with your partner, and don’t worry about being judged.
Scorpio
Sunday’s full moon in Aquarius highlights your domestic fourth house. Since the first lunar lift on July 23, you may have been obsessed with your living situation. If you’ve been thinking about relocating, the perfect listing could magically pop up in the coming two weeks (hello, backyard hot tub!). If you’re happy in the current Scorpio Chateau, you might get a new roomie, bedmate, or even a four-legged friend.
Sagittarius
Sunday’s skies feature the second in a pair of Aquarius full moons in your communal third house, which can help you get a read on someone’s ambiguous behavior. Though you like to focus on the positive, you can’t afford to disregard any unpleasant clues you’ve been picking up on. Your sign is an eternal optimist, but wait and see what these next two weeks reveal. Who knows? It might be better than you think.
Capricorn
Bring on the windfalls! The second in a rare pair of Aquarius full moons powers up your second house of finances. A prime opportunity could come out of the woodwork over the next two weeks. This shouldn’t catch you totally by surprise, however, as you’ve been working toward this manifestation for the past month. This full moon can give the needed courage to ask for a raise or hike your rates. And don’t forget the power of savvy budgeting!
Aquarius
The most exciting news of the weekend comes on Sunday when a glowing full moon in your sign—the second in a rare, consecutive pair that ignited on July 23—pulls you out from behind the curtains and shines a klieg light on your gifts. If you’ve been afraid to show the world what you’re made of, now’s your moment to bask in all your glory. What you call shameless self-promotion others call marketing, and people pay good money for it. Go ahead: Toot your own horn and tout the hard work you’ve done over the past month. And, on a higher level, you’ll be a model for others aspiring to the same lofty goals.
Pisces
Sunday’s full moon is in your healing twelfth house. You could unlock your own genius potential—or finally have a creative breakthrough on a project you’ve been stumped on since the July 23 full moon, which was the first in a rare pair to fall in the sign of the Water Bearer. Could you use some mending and closure, Pisces? This cosmic shake-up helps you peer around doors that have (seemingly) shut in your face and start to see “failure” as an opportunity to pivot. Need a miracle? Stop trying so hard and surrender to the natural course of life. You are so ready for this shift, Pisces!