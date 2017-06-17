mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

Astrology 101: What Does Your Moon Sign Say About You?

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.

Photo by Meghan Hicks / mbg Creative

June 17, 2017

One of the most important pieces of your astrological chart is your moon sign (where the moon was when you were born). The moon sign shapes your emotions and your soul. It colors all the subconscious stuff going on below the surface—your deepest needs and what helps you feel emotionally secure.

Your moon sign can also influence how strongly your Sun sign is expressed. For example, if you’re a fiery Aries with a mellow Taurus moon, your aggressive nature may be toned down by the steady Taurus influence. Or, if you’re a watery Scorpio with a watery Pisces moon, you could be extra-emotional and intuitive since these are the traits of water signs.

Want to find your true soul mates and kindred spirit? Check out your moon sign and theirs. Chances are, your moons are in compatible signs, or your Sun and Moon are in similar signs. In fact, having moon signs in similar elements (fire, earth, air or water) can be more of a determining factor in how well you’ll connect emotionally.

(For tips on how to gauge how well your moon signs match, read our complete guide to astrology and compatibility here!)

Your Moon Sign: What do you need?

Aries Moon:

Needs autonomy, challenges, action, novelty, and to be "first." Wants to feel alive and turned on but can also be demanding of attention. Needs a challenge but also to be babied and attended to at times.

Article continues below

Taurus Moon:

Needs stability, material comforts, affection, beauty, to feel that they’re building something lasting. Wants a return on their emotional investment but can be a little too security-obsessed.

Gemini Moon:

Needs constant communication, new ideas, stimulating dialogue. Drawn to kindred spirits, a "meeting of the minds," and someone who can mirror or reflect things back to you.

Article continues below

Cancer Moon:

Needs nurturing, safety, family, and creature comforts (good food, nesting, cozy clothes). Can be fearful of abandonment and require lots of reassurance.

Leo Moon:

Needs attention, glamour, affection, nonstop entertainment, and playfulness. Craves excitement and a conquest, someone to celebrate life with them. Strong sense of leadership that needs to be expressed.

Article continues below

Virgo Moon:

Needs order, to feel helpful and of service, mental stimulation. Likes to problem-solve and analyze but can be anxious or worrisome.

Libra Moon:

Needs harmony, beauty, companionship, equality. Hates conflict and craves a peaceful and aesthetically pleasing environment, tasteful clothing, fine art, and a strong sense of justice.

Article continues below

Scorpio Moon:

Needs privacy, intensity, soul bonding, strong sexual chemistry, or to feel like part of a "power duo." Has a hard time trusting and opening up—the person who wins a Scorpio moon’s confidence will be rewarded with eternal loyalty.

Sagittarius Moon:

Needs adventure, conquests, wisdom, variety. Attracted to worldly and open-minded people, loves to travel and have new experiences, meet people of all walks. Life should feel like a constant carnival and celebration—bores easily.

Article continues below

Capricorn Moon:

Needs a long-term legacy and to feel like they’re creating something that will last for generations. Power is a turn-on, and this moon sign needs someone with firm boundaries and ambition. Craves solitude and time to recharge—can be depressive or melancholy at times. Can be emotionally distant and not very nurturing.

Aquarius Moon:

Needs friendship, collaboration, a common cause—but this rebellious moon soon also craves a strong sense of individuality and subverting the powers that be. Can lapse into people-pleasing at times. Settling down is hard for this moon sign—and even when they do, they need lots of freedom and autonomy!

Pisces Moon:

Needs fantasy, compassion, escape, creative outlets, security. This dreamy moon sign can be extremely hard to pin down and read…they’re not even sure how to explain or navigate their own depths. Can be powerful healers and drawn to artistic, sensual, and spiritual pursuits.

The moon moves into a different sign every two to three days, which is why, for instance, a Leo born August 11 could be quite different from a Leo born August 14. If you were born on a new moon, your moon and sun (zodiac) sign will be the same. If you were born during a full moon, your moon and sun signs will be opposite each other (for example, you’ll be a Gemini with a Sagittarius moon).

Want to find your moon sign? Do a free chart here. If you want more insight into how your zodiac sign can affect your life, read your love horoscope and calculate your rising sign.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/astrology-101-what-does-your-moon-sign-say-about-you

Your article and new folder have been saved!