Astrology 101: What Does Your Moon Sign Say About You?
One of the most important pieces of your astrological chart is your moon sign (where the moon was when you were born). The moon sign shapes your emotions and your soul. It colors all the subconscious stuff going on below the surface—your deepest needs and what helps you feel emotionally secure.
Your moon sign can also influence how strongly your Sun sign is expressed. For example, if you’re a fiery Aries with a mellow Taurus moon, your aggressive nature may be toned down by the steady Taurus influence. Or, if you’re a watery Scorpio with a watery Pisces moon, you could be extra-emotional and intuitive since these are the traits of water signs.
Want to find your true soul mates and kindred spirit? Check out your moon sign and theirs. Chances are, your moons are in compatible signs, or your Sun and Moon are in similar signs. In fact, having moon signs in similar elements (fire, earth, air or water) can be more of a determining factor in how well you’ll connect emotionally.
(For tips on how to gauge how well your moon signs match, read our complete guide to astrology and compatibility here!)
Your Moon Sign: What do you need?
Aries Moon:
Needs autonomy, challenges, action, novelty, and to be "first." Wants to feel alive and turned on but can also be demanding of attention. Needs a challenge but also to be babied and attended to at times.
Taurus Moon:
Needs stability, material comforts, affection, beauty, to feel that they’re building something lasting. Wants a return on their emotional investment but can be a little too security-obsessed.
Gemini Moon:
Needs constant communication, new ideas, stimulating dialogue. Drawn to kindred spirits, a "meeting of the minds," and someone who can mirror or reflect things back to you.
Cancer Moon:
Needs nurturing, safety, family, and creature comforts (good food, nesting, cozy clothes). Can be fearful of abandonment and require lots of reassurance.
Leo Moon:
Needs attention, glamour, affection, nonstop entertainment, and playfulness. Craves excitement and a conquest, someone to celebrate life with them. Strong sense of leadership that needs to be expressed.
Virgo Moon:
Needs order, to feel helpful and of service, mental stimulation. Likes to problem-solve and analyze but can be anxious or worrisome.
Libra Moon:
Needs harmony, beauty, companionship, equality. Hates conflict and craves a peaceful and aesthetically pleasing environment, tasteful clothing, fine art, and a strong sense of justice.
Scorpio Moon:
Needs privacy, intensity, soul bonding, strong sexual chemistry, or to feel like part of a "power duo." Has a hard time trusting and opening up—the person who wins a Scorpio moon’s confidence will be rewarded with eternal loyalty.
Sagittarius Moon:
Needs adventure, conquests, wisdom, variety. Attracted to worldly and open-minded people, loves to travel and have new experiences, meet people of all walks. Life should feel like a constant carnival and celebration—bores easily.
Capricorn Moon:
Needs a long-term legacy and to feel like they’re creating something that will last for generations. Power is a turn-on, and this moon sign needs someone with firm boundaries and ambition. Craves solitude and time to recharge—can be depressive or melancholy at times. Can be emotionally distant and not very nurturing.
Aquarius Moon:
Needs friendship, collaboration, a common cause—but this rebellious moon soon also craves a strong sense of individuality and subverting the powers that be. Can lapse into people-pleasing at times. Settling down is hard for this moon sign—and even when they do, they need lots of freedom and autonomy!
Pisces Moon:
Needs fantasy, compassion, escape, creative outlets, security. This dreamy moon sign can be extremely hard to pin down and read…they’re not even sure how to explain or navigate their own depths. Can be powerful healers and drawn to artistic, sensual, and spiritual pursuits.
The moon moves into a different sign every two to three days, which is why, for instance, a Leo born August 11 could be quite different from a Leo born August 14. If you were born on a new moon, your moon and sun (zodiac) sign will be the same. If you were born during a full moon, your moon and sun signs will be opposite each other (for example, you’ll be a Gemini with a Sagittarius moon).
