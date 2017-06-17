Astrology 101: What Does Your Moon Sign Say About You?

One of the most important pieces of your astrological chart is your moon sign (where the moon was when you were born). The moon sign shapes your emotions and your soul. It colors all the subconscious stuff going on below the surface—your deepest needs and what helps you feel emotionally secure.

Your moon sign can also influence how strongly your Sun sign is expressed. For example, if you’re a fiery Aries with a mellow Taurus moon, your aggressive nature may be toned down by the steady Taurus influence. Or, if you’re a watery Scorpio with a watery Pisces moon, you could be extra-emotional and intuitive since these are the traits of water signs.

Want to find your true soul mates and kindred spirit? Check out your moon sign and theirs. Chances are, your moons are in compatible signs, or your Sun and Moon are in similar signs. In fact, having moon signs in similar elements (fire, earth, air or water) can be more of a determining factor in how well you’ll connect emotionally.

(For tips on how to gauge how well your moon signs match, read our complete guide to astrology and compatibility here!)