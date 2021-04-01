No Fools Here: April Will Be A Month Of Decisive Moves, According To Astrologers

The next day, April 27, Scorpio's ruler Pluto begins its annual five-month retrograde, reversing through Capricorn until April 26 and prodding us to add more soul to our goals.

On April 30, the Sun unites with radical changemaker Uranus for their annual conjunction (meetup). As they join forces in terrestrial Taurus, you may have the urge to make a big change to one of your habits or daily routines, from the way you schedule your days to how you earn a living. This is a brief transit, like a spring thunderstorm, but its impact can be lasting.

Before you radically rip up every anchor in your life, try to take a pause between stimulus and response. If you can, make a list of the changes you're considering. Then, try to sleep on some of those for 24 to 48 hours before moving right into action.

That said, some people will experience an irresistible "call to action" under the Sun-Uranus conjunction. This could be a time to finally get off the fence and make a decisive move.