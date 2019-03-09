Feel Like Your Life's Out Of Whack? Take Back Control With This Weekly Journaling Exercise

Humans are powerful spiritual beings, which is something we often forget! While we don't have total control of our destiny—and in some situations very little control—we are definitely meant to be co-creators of our own lives. Through our actions and intentions (and in even more subtle ways through our thoughts and energy), we can command more than we realize.

So think: What were some of the resolutions or intentions you set for yourself back in January? The key to making this a year of growth and achievement is to stay in touch with those intentions and keep asking the universe for assistance. When the universe sees you are serious, it picks up the pace with its end of the bargain.

Keeping up with the following journal exercise is an easy way to stay present with your intentions for the year. I like to complete it every weekend, but you might pick a morning or evening each week to create some sacred time for the enjoyable ritual. Here's how it's done: