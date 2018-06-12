A Mind-Expanding Ritual To Ring In Tomorrow's New Moon In Gemini

We live in an age when nearly everything is readily available and at our fingertips. The answer to our questions is one Google search away. This fast-paced questioning and seeking is quintessential Gemini energy, and it's been flowing through the air since May 20.

In its highest octave, this energy is what fuels discovery. It gets dialed up even more when we turn our questions inward, until we are interrogating every feeling, every thought. What rabbit hole have you been down these past few weeks? Maybe you’ve been researching ways to get a side-hustle off the ground or bingeing on TED Talks. Gemini season is zippy. It’s buzzy. It’s visionary and brilliant—but it can also be destructive. If the spiritual path is often about surrendering control, letting go, and trusting, this time of year can throw off that level of inner peace and calm.