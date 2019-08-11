The Morning Ritual That Keeps This Life Coach On Track Every Single Day

This way, as the author of my life, I get to end my day powerfully and mindfully. I know what I did and didn't do, so I can set myself up for success tomorrow. Everyone who is reading my daily designs also knows exactly how I did, and I know exactly how they did. And we hold one another accountable by sending reminders if people forget, cheerleading them on, and checking in if the End of Days don't show many results.

We're in it together.

The assignment I give my clients (and now you!) is to find a buddy or a few buddies who want to practice designing their days with you. And while it may seem daunting to do this every day, I have some tips to make it easier. First, come up with a game plan that works for all involved. For example, the friends with whom I DD all have a rule that we must send our DDs by 10 a.m. Monday to Friday. Then, if we forget or are late, we owe $10 to the pot. We've come to think of it as a spiritual poker game of sorts. Same with ending our day; it's $10 if we forget to write a recap.

The goal is just to get in the habit of recognizing that YOU get to create excellence that is in line with your dreams. You get to manage and inspire yourself, keep your promises, and direct your life.

Having a North Star for each and every one of your days is an essential ritual in my book. Not only does it keep you connected to your dreams, but, in fact, as my dear friend Mark Hyman, M.D., shared recently, "People who identify with a 'compass or lighthouse that provides an overarching aim and direction in their day-to-day lives' can live up to 15% longer than their peers."

If living more life—designed and directed by your higher self, daily—isn't reason enough to try this ritual, I don't know what is!