The One Thing A Hypnotist Does Before Bed To Fall Asleep Fast

In just a few simple steps, this meditation primes your mind and attention to track the positive progress in your life, Cummins tells mbg. It also reinforces a mindscape of abundance, appreciation, and compassion—and there's even some research to show that gratitude is associated with greater self-reported sleep quality and sleep duration.

"Before you go to sleep, the mind is very receptive," Cummins says, noting it's an ideal time to plant positive seeds of suggestion that help to form new neural pathways and supportive associations. "This counteracts the brain's negativity bias and over time can increase self-worth and resilience," she adds.

So the next time you're struggling to doze off, give this self-hypnosis routine a try. The nighttime hours are the perfect time to practice positive thinking so you can get to sleep and wake up feeling rested.