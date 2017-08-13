This Quick Bathing Ritual Washes Negative Energy Down The Drain
Anyone familiar with energy work knows that there are many aspects of modern society that can throw off our internal energy balance. In the age of Facebook and Instagram, you don't even need to be in the same room as someone to pick up on some of their energy—negative or positive. If you feel exhausted, cloudy headed, or emotionally disconnected, this surrounding negativity may be part of the problem.
At the end of the day, our energies are our own, and nobody else should be able to mess with them. Therefore, we must protect ourselves, and a great way to do so is with visualization. Picturing a shield of golden light all around you before you leave your home or go online is a great way to impart yourself with positivity. Clearing your energy periodically is another option. However, I've found that the best way to recharge after a long day is with a color aura bath that uses all the senses to balance you on a mind, body, and soul level.
Why a color bath?
Color is a subtle, powerful way to clear energy. In color therapy, different colors are thought to balance different parts of the physical and emotional bodies, and they really do the work for you. Plus, your intuition can help point you to the colors that you most need in your life. Whether or not we realize it, we're experimenting with color therapy on a daily basis through the clothes we wear, the things we buy, and the shades we paint our house. When in doubt, trust the rainbow.
I recommend adding a color bath to your weekly self-care practice. Even if you don't have a bath, soaking your feet in a water bucket should do the trick!
A color bath for energy clearing:
Ingredients
- Epsom salt: Has been shown to relieve pain and muscle cramps and reduce inflammation
- Insight Timer app: Any timer works here—I just love this one because it has singing bowl sounds!
- A bathtub or water bucket
- Pink rose petals
- Colored light: I love using the Hue Lights app, but if you don't have it, feel free to keep it simple and use your imagination.
- Lavender essential oil: It's great for helping the body relax.
- Rose quartz: This wonderful crystal harnesses the energy of unconditional love.
- Amethyst: This stone can bring more calming, grounding energy to the mix.
- Relaxing music: I love using singing bowls.
- Intention: This is the most important element of all, as it will activate the entire experience.
Preparation
1. Draw your bath, thinking about your intention to cleanse your energy and raise your vibes with warm water.
2. Add the Epsom salt, rose quartz, and amethyst, while still focusing on your intention. Then add a few drops of lavender oil and spread the rose petals.
3. Set your timer to 20 minutes, with an alarm after every 2 minutes.
4. If you are using colored light, set up the hue lights app as spectrum and let the app change the colors every 2 minutes.
5. Get in the bath and take a few moments to relax.
6. Begin your color visualization with all the colors of the rainbow, plus turquoise and gold. Imagine these colors coming through the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every breath, clearing your entire energy along the way.
7. Here is the order you should imagine or play the colors with your app. Going in this order will balance out the highs and lows, the fast and slow vibrations, to keep you grounded:
Violet // Indigo // Blue // Turquoise // Green // Yellow // Orange // Red // Gold
Once you finish up, you can add some grounding or balancing essential oil mixtures to your ears and feet to lock in your intention.
