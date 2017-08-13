This Quick Bathing Ritual Washes Negative Energy Down The Drain

Preparation

1. Draw your bath, thinking about your intention to cleanse your energy and raise your vibes with warm water.

2. Add the Epsom salt, rose quartz, and amethyst, while still focusing on your intention. Then add a few drops of lavender oil and spread the rose petals.

3. Set your timer to 20 minutes, with an alarm after every 2 minutes.

4. If you are using colored light, set up the hue lights app as spectrum and let the app change the colors every 2 minutes.

5. Get in the bath and take a few moments to relax.

6. Begin your color visualization with all the colors of the rainbow, plus turquoise and gold. Imagine these colors coming through the top of your head to the tips of your toes with every breath, clearing your entire energy along the way.

7. Here is the order you should imagine or play the colors with your app. Going in this order will balance out the highs and lows, the fast and slow vibrations, to keep you grounded:

Violet // Indigo // Blue // Turquoise // Green // Yellow // Orange // Red // Gold

Once you finish up, you can add some grounding or balancing essential oil mixtures to your ears and feet to lock in your intention.

