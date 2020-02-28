mindbodygreen

Close banner
Spirituality

A Bath Ritual For Fire Signs To Help Relax & Prevent Burnout

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Prevent Burnout & Unwind With This Bath Ritual (Looking At You Fire Signs)

Image by bonninstudio / stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 28, 2020 — 21:06 PM

Fire signs are the zodiac's brazen, action-oriented doers. They're passionate, active, and creative—and when they're channeling all that powerful energy, they're a force to be reckoned with.

But another thing fire signs have in common is a capacity for burnout. What with all the "go-go-go," it can be hard for fire signs to relax, and further, tap into their intuition. Which is why we asked Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements (coming this April), what she recommends for all for all the burnt out Aries', Leos, and Sagittarius' out there.

And according to her, if any sign is out of balance, working with the other elements to restore harmony is a great place to start. So for fire signs, she recommends a bathing ritual.

How to do a ritual bath.

"Bath magic and bath rituals can be really beneficial," Herstik says, "because working with water is both powerful and balancing."

Grab any items you'd like to include in your ritual (more on that later), and as your tub is filling up, take the opportunity to get clear on what you need from this bath. Setting your intention, whether that's to heal, let go, or relax, will make the ritual that much more impactful.

For fire signs, adding some epsom salts to the running water will help to "not only relax your body and muscles," Herstik says, "but also to help absorb any unnecessary energy that's clinging to you or doesn't belong to you, and really help you get centered."

She also recommends incorporating herbs that are associated with the moon (the moon symbolizes both water and feminine energy, which can benefit action-oriented Fire signs). Mugwort, for example, can help fire signs unwind and tap into their intuition. "Herbs like eucalyptus and lavender also allow fire signs to relax and be present, which I know can be challenging," Herstik adds.

To include a little extra harmony, "lighting some candles to bring in the element of fire alongside the water" she says. "And for fire signs who aren't feeling connected to themselves or their body, trying something like ESP (aka tapping), offers a grounding earth element, for fire to find a little chill."

Aries, Leos, and Sags are some of the most hard working people in the zodiac. But all that hard work can come at a cost, hampering their strong, fiery energy. The next time that happens (or the next time you think burn out could be coming on), carve out the time to get the water running and immerse yourself in a healing bath.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

All Your *Burning* Questions About Palo Santo, Answered

Jessica Timmons
All Your *Burning* Questions About Palo Santo, Answered
Personal Growth

Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains

Jennifer Goldman-Wetzler, Ph.D.
Which Of The 3 Emotion Traps Do You Fall Into? A Psychologist Explains
$39.99

5 Guided Meditations

With Charlie Knoles
5 Guided Meditations
Integrative Health

8 Things This Doctor Swears By For Reversing Autoimmune Disease

Jason Wachob
8 Things This Doctor Swears By For Reversing Autoimmune Disease
Integrative Health

Probiotic Not Working? Here's Why + The Secret To Beating Bloat

Darcy McDonough, M.S.
Probiotic Not Working? Here's Why + The Secret To Beating Bloat
Women's Health

Yes, Your Vagina Has A Microbiome & Researchers Just Mapped It

Sarah Regan
Yes, Your Vagina Has A Microbiome & Researchers Just Mapped It
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

Want To Make Healthier Food Choices? This Workout May Make It Easier

Sarah Regan
Want To Make Healthier Food Choices? This Workout May Make It Easier
Integrative Health

How Are The Coronavirus & Flu Symptoms Different? An Expert Explains

Abby Moore
How Are The Coronavirus & Flu Symptoms Different? An Expert Explains
Integrative Health

Scientists May Be Close To Curing Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance

Sarah Regan
Scientists May Be Close To Curing Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance
Integrative Health

Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know

Shawn Radcliffe
Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know
Beauty

Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered

Rebecca Dancer
Want A Glowing Complexion? These 9 Antioxidants Have You Covered
Integrative Health

The One Thing You Should Always Look For On A Hemp Oil Label

Jennifer Chesak
The One Thing You Should Always Look For On A Hemp Oil Label
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-bath-ritual-for-fire-signs

Your article and new folder have been saved!