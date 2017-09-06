After getting my MBA from Stanford and spending almost 10 years working on Wall Street, I realized I wanted to quit my job. But I had no idea what I wanted to do instead. And most traditional career searches focus on updating your résumé and networking, which might help you find a job, but it does nothing to help you identify and pursue the career that makes you come alive.

And when you’re at a major crossroads or career transition, it’s about so much more than your job.

When we're in this position of reassessment, we should start by focusing on finding meaning and purpose. Climbing the rungs on someone else’s ladder isn't the point—and it probably won't satisfy your soul.

Turns out, my dream career was helping other people find theirs. I spent the last decade coming up with this nine-step strategy to help other people align with and pursue their purpose: