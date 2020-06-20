"As a dad of two young daughters, alone time is infrequent, and self-care can look like lots of different things--especially during COVID-19! I love my Theragun and use it during the week whenever I'm worn out. Push-ups and sit-ups have become my every-other-day workout of choice, and I often practice yoga at home—even if it's just a 10-minute vinyasa flow. I'm incorporating breathwork into my daily routine and have been focusing on keeping my mouth closed and breathing through my nose—inhaling for a count of two and exhaling for a count of four to activate my parasympathetic nervous system. While walking through the park and nature bathing is often just what the doctor ordered, I think sleep is the best form of self-care. To make sure I get quality sleep, I take our magnesium+ sleep supplement every night. It’s my non-negotiable."

—Jason Wachob, mindbodygreen founder and co-CEO

"For me, self-care needs to be easy and simple enough that I can be in it all the time. Because without that, especially now that I'm a dad, it might pretty easily become none of the time.

"This is why I like the movement practices in tai chi and qigong so much. They give something simple and easy enough that I can practice nearly anywhere, nearly all the time. So if something hurts, I can take care of it while I'm washing dishes. If I want my next time on the bike or climbing to go better, I can practice dropping tension and moving with some more harmony when I'm bear crawling on the floor with my daughter, Daisy. I figure I'm moving all the time, so just by remembering these simple practices, everything I do can become a way to feel and be better."

—Michael Taylor, co-founder of Strala Yoga

"Since I became the father of three children over 34 years ago, I have worked very hard to be present when I am graced with family time. It is harder than ever to put away the phone and laptop and hear about their days, their worries, their successes. I find that face to face and eyeball to eyeball is so rewarding. Just like a date night, child time needs to be scheduled and honored as a time without distraction."

—Joel Kahn M.D., cardiologist

"Since I became a father to two beautiful boys, the meaning of self-care has changed for sure—but for the better. Now, playing hide and seek, tag, or a game of catch not only allows me to connect with my sons but also get out in nature, relax, and reconnect with the environment. We like to have a family hygge day as well where we just disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other; it's the ultimate form of self-care."

—Marvin Singh, M.D., integrative gastroenterologist

"First, know your sense of purpose. Obviously, ensuring our kids grow up well is important, but so is having good, health, a rich work life, social life, romance, and a hobby or two. So, taking time to rank all of the above in order of importance and getting them on the calendar. Secondly, I think we do ourselves and our kids a favor when we tell them that we need them to help: It gives them a sense of responsibility, it frees up our time and, well, it's free labor. I'm all about requiring kids to help with the housework, the yard work, cooking and—the big win—tutoring us on technology."

—Dan Buettner, journalist and blue zones expert

"For me self-care is all about balance. I work a lot, but I work from home so I do my best to get a little bit of morning alone time to get some exercise, journal a bit, and get ready for the day. It's usually the only time I get alone. Aside from that I am VERY big on balancing my family time and work, so I make breakfast for the family every morning and make dinner twice per week. This way I make certain that work doesn't make me an absentee dad (and spending time with my kids is often the only opportunity I have to laugh out loud for the silliest reasons ever!). Finally, my wife Sophie and I make sure to get at least two or three date nights per month and spend a little downtime together almost every night to make sure we keep our relationship strong."

—Adi Jaffe, Ph.D., mental health expert