9 Principles That'll Help You Simplify Your Life In A Big Way

Let's be honest: Our lives are complicated, and they can be furiously fast and busy. Of course we want to live fulfilling, meaningful lives and create the time and space for what's most important—but it can be difficult to get started.

Over the past 25 years, I have worked in corporate America as a senior leader in strategy and gender diversity, founded an award-winning women's leadership company, and written three books on women's empowerment. I've also completed two master's degrees in wellness and positive psychology and undertaken Ph.D. research in feminine power and women's leadership. And in that time, I've discovered core areas that can help people (specifically those who identify as women, but everyone has something to gain here) lead the lives of meaning they're really craving. I outline them in detail in my new book, Simple Soulful Sacred, but here is a peek into how to start to integrate them into your life: