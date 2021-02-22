Most forms of meditation ask us to be still and quiet, to take time away from our busy lives and forget about our ever-growing to-do lists. Myung Sung does the opposite.

This Korean form of meditation that I learned at a young age is active, dynamic, and woven into our everyday experience. More philosophy than active practice, it's a living meditation that helps us engage with life more deeply and discover our place and purpose in the world.

All living things share a connection. Some call this an energy, others a life force. I like to simply call it connectedness. When we begin practicing Myung Sung, we become more aware of this connectedness. We start learning more about ourselves, our relationships, and our effect on the world around us.

Of course, these lessons do not come overnight! But by practicing the following eight keys of Myung Sung, you can begin finding this greater sense of peace and connection—without needing to sit still on a meditation pillow: