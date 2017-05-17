8 Daily Challenges For Cultivating Self-Love

I used to lead a pretty mediocre life—I expected very little from myself, and as a result, I was seldom happy. I had let myself believe that "surviving" was good enough. I didn't need to love my life—or maybe I didn't deserve to. I fell into a deep depression and I almost didn't make it out.

At some point, about a decade ago, I decided something had to change. I'm not sure what the trigger was, but I started wanting to challenge myself. Little by little, I began to lift myself out of the fog I'd been sleepwalking through. Over time, I adopted eight habits that challenged me every day. Since then, my confidence has grown, my curiosity has burgeoned, and I've experienced more happiness than I knew I was capable of feeling. I'm actually living my life now—and it's really fun.

Here are the eight changes I made that helped me revolutionize my life: