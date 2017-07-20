mindbodygreen

Close banner

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Aila Images

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 20, 2017

Cultivating mindfulness is a great place to start, but the real magic happens when you use that consciousness to change the status quo. It’s time to get off our meditation cushions, walk out of our yoga classes, and take that love into the world. It is time to break up with conventional consciousness and call for change.

This list of old, new, and upcoming books is for those who can imagine a better tomorrow.

The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

When you need an extra push to awakened action, turn to the ever-humble Dr. Tererai Trent. Though her latest book, The Awakened Woman, won't be released until October, it's already gotten thumbs-up from Oprah Winfrey and other advanced critics who praise its ability to inspire women to pursue their sacred dreams. The text traces how Trent overcame a childhood as a child bride in Zimbabwe to become a world-renowned women's empowerment expert and shares nine poignant lessons she picked up from ancient African wisdom along the way.

This read promises to feed the hungry fire and feminine yearning within every single one of us.

Article continues below

The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

The rightful winner of a Pulitzer Prize, The Sixth Extinction examines where humans have gone wrong through history. Travel through time and explore the real impact we've had on the world around us—the gruesome reality of our footprint. Compelling. Revealing. This read will leave you questioning what you wish your lasting legacy to be.

The Four Sacred Gifts: Indigenous Wisdom for Modern Times

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

Rich in indigenous wisdom, this book (to be released in September) is bound to be a must-read for modern times. It's full of transformational stories from our ancestors and timeless tales that will help navigate today's hardships and troubles. Anita Sanchez gently guides the reader and instills hope and unity for tomorrow.

Article continues below

An Inconvenient Truth: The Planetary Emergency of Global Warming and What We Can Do About It

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

This groundbreaking book released in conjunction with the award-winning documentary answers one of the most important questions of our time: No, the way we live is not sustainable. Yes, we do need to act.

The alarming fact that this book was published a decade ago speaks volumes. This read will change even the biggest climate skeptic’s opinion of what the future truly does have in store.

Behold the Dreamers

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

This novel is a tale of immigration, struggle, and the transformational power of dreams and compassion. It pays homage to the many untold stories of thousands who seek home and safe sanctuary in our world. This moving and big-hearted read is sure to evoke an awakening through its witty, captivating narrative. And it's so much more than just a story.

Article continues below

Kiss the Ground: How the Food You Eat Can Reverse Climate Change, Heal Your Body & Ultimately Save Our World

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

Author Josh Tickell is a renowned documentary filmmaker, and now he's taking to the written word to deliver the authentic truth that's begging to be served. Kiss the Ground has the potential to help us save the world by healing the way we see food. To be released this fall, it promises to inspire readers to eat in a way that makes a real, conscious, contribution to reversing climate change.

How Not to Die: Discover the Foods Scientifically Proven to Prevent and Reverse Disease

The 7 Ultra-Inspiring Books Your Summer Is Missing

Photo by Amazon

This book tackles epidemics worldwide—from heart disease, cancers, diabetes, and Parkinson's—looking for a cure. And it turns out, it's preventive, not prescribed. The simple truth is that most doctors are great at treating acute illnesses but could use a little help preventing chronic disease. It is time that we all make healthy changes preemptively and then turn around and inspire others to do the same.

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

How To Achieve Self-Actualization: 19 Traits Described By Psychologists

Sarah Fielding
How To Achieve Self-Actualization: 19 Traits Described By Psychologists
Climate Change

An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year

Alysis Morrissey
An 8-Step Plan To Turn Climate Anxiety Into Action In One Year
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/7-books-that-inspire-action

Your article and new folder have been saved!