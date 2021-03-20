Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox
It has been over a year since the world shut down, but spring beckons us with the promise of new possibilities and renewal.
The spring equinox (March 20) is when the forces of day and night are equal and the new season can officially begin. The equinox coincides with the reset of the astrological calendar, and for many cultures, it also signifies the beginning of a new year and a moment of spiritual rebirth. And boy do we all need that kind of energy this year!
Here are six rituals to shake off the heaviness of winter and open up to receiving the abundant gifts of the spring season:
1. Clear your space of the year's heaviness.
Now is a moment to let go of some old emotions of fear, anxiety, anger, resentment, and frustration that have been accumulating in your home. It's a time to work through the stuck, congealed energies that may have gathered around you.
Start by connecting to the spirit of your home. Open your front door and introduce yourself. Say, "I am [your name]. Please help me co-create a safe and sacred space."
From there, spritz a cleansing spray or burn herbs in every room. As you walk around your home, open all the windows. Whenever you feel energy congestion, clap quickly to break up stuck energy.
When you are finished, create an altar for the new energy you want to bring in. I always like to place crystals, flowers, a special candle, and some water on my springtime altar.
2. Celebrate a new day.
Nowruz, or Persian New Year, translates to "new day" and is a celebration of hope and possibilities that times with the spring equinox. It is celebrated in Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan on March 21. This year Nowruz not only begins a new year but starts a new century as well: The year 1400, according to the Persian calendar. Nowruz is generally a secular holiday, but members of some religions, including Zoroastrianism, members of the Baháʼí Faith, and some Muslims, consider it a holy day.
Traditionally, Nowruz calls for a lavish feast. The Haft-sin table has seven dishes starting with the Farsi letter sin (س). Translated, these dishes often include sprouts (typically lentil, wheat, barley, or mung bean), apples, garlic, Persian olives, garlic, sumac, samanu (wheat germ pudding), and vinegar. There are often also painted and dyed eggs, mirrors, water bowls, goldfish, coins, flowers, candles, candy, and other festive symbols on the table as well.
Consider holding your own feast for fresh and prosperous energy with any dishes that you and your family associate with celebration and new beginnings.
3. Spread the joy by painting wishes on rocks.
For a fun way to spread positive messages to your friends and community, get some bright washable poster paints and paint messages and signs of spring on rocks. You can set them outside your home, leave some in your local park, or give them to friends as lucky tokens.
Some phrases I love to paint include "Open your heart," "Sing and dance," "You are loved," "The Universe is on your side," and "Smile."
4. Honor your inner child.
The spring equinox is the time when Persephone comes out of the underground to emerge as the fertile maiden. And this is a time when Pan comes out to dance, drink, and celebrate nature. Both aspects love to play.
Ring in the spring by doing something your inner child would love: Take a bike ride, go paddleboarding, dance and drum, weave flowers into your hair, picnic in the park, or just simply think out of the box and have an adventure.
5. Do a water blessing.
Water is a medium of manifestation, so it is easily charged with positive thoughts of love and appreciation. Here is a quick ritual to help you work with this precious element:
- Hold a glass of water in your hands.
- Begin by appreciating your life and your body. Say thank you to your body for supporting you.
- Next, thank your ancestors.
- Third, be in gratitude for the future possibilities.
- Focus your intention on the water, look at it, and mentally repeat your chosen word(s), such as "health, energy, courage, joy, and relaxation" or any other quality that you seek at this time.
- Lightly tap your third eye, also known as your psychic eye, in the space between your two eyebrows. As you focus on the water, imagine your intuitive awareness growing stronger and stronger. As you continue to gently tap your third eye, imagine your inner eye opening.
- Drink some of the charged water, and imagine that you are ingesting all the qualities that you programmed into it.
- Sip the activated water throughout the day to fortify your intention and before interacting with others.
6. Hold an edible divination.
In Pagan traditions, the white of an egg represents the maiden goddess, and the yolk represents the sun god. Their marriage is celebrated at the spring equinox, making eggs a popular symbol this time of year. Here is a fun ritual that incorporates them:
- Take an unpeeled hardboiled egg in one hand and a permanent marker.
- Pick four things you might choose to do this spring that have the potential of enriching your life. (For example: write a book, get into running, take yoga teacher training, etc.).
- Draw four vertical lines dividing the egg into roughly four segments.
- In each of the four segments, write one of the new growth options you are considering.
- When you are done decorating the egg, hold the egg a few moments in your hands and imagine it surrounded with spiritual light. Ask the energy of the egg to be your guide.
- Sit on the floor or ground and roll the egg. When it stops, examine what word is facing up. Commit to taking action on this goal.
