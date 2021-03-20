Ready, Set, Spring Forward: 6 Rituals To Celebrate The Spring Equinox

It has been over a year since the world shut down, but spring beckons us with the promise of new possibilities and renewal.

The spring equinox (March 20) is when the forces of day and night are equal and the new season can officially begin. The equinox coincides with the reset of the astrological calendar, and for many cultures, it also signifies the beginning of a new year and a moment of spiritual rebirth. And boy do we all need that kind of energy this year!

Here are six rituals to shake off the heaviness of winter and open up to receiving the abundant gifts of the spring season: