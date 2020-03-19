As the coronavirus outbreak upheaves everyday life around the world, forcing us indoors, we're seeing a lot of cancellations, social distancing, working from home, and parents homeschooling.

These are certainly interesting times we’re living in, and while none of us knows exactly how this pandemic will unfold, we do have choices about how we respond. We can be practical without panic, and even find the blessings amidst the chaos.

As a mindfulness teacher these days, I’m offering lots of online sessions to help people go within while they’re stuck indoors. This unique time is a wonderful opportunity to cultivate an inner sense of calm that remains unshaken by external events. Here are my recommendations: