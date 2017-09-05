5 Things Happy People Never Do

Brené Brown said it best: "Comparison kills joy. Stay in your own lane." When we fuel this beast, we are essentially guaranteeing our own unhappiness. Sure, it's natural to express curiosity about the lives of others. However, when this seemingly innocent tendency becomes an obsession, it cultivates resentment and a victim mentality.

The addiction to self-comparison is as destructive as any other. But we have the power to stop this habit from controlling our destiny. Fall in love with your own gifts, imperfections, and experiences. There is only one you in the world for a reason. The only person you should ever try to be better than is yourself, every day.