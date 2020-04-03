In times of uncertainty (which we are very certainly in right now), the mind can easily veer toward doom and gloom. Projections into the future or ruminations about the past are natural and normal—but not always helpful. To bring the mind back, mindfulness exercises that root you in the present can be a saving grace.

In order to bring ourselves into present moment awareness, we can use the tools that are always available to us: our breath, our heartbeat, and our five senses. Tuning into our body takes attention away from intrusive thoughts, which can ultimately loosen the grip that those thoughts have on us.

This simple exercise prompts the body to tune into the five senses, and it works for any age, in any setting, at any time. The next time you want to quickly get present in the here and now, just remember: 5-4-3-2-1.