5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

Many of us believe we have to be happy or joyful all the time, and if we aren't, then we are doing this life thing wrong. We feel like sadness makes us deficient. We judge our feelings and ourselves for having them. When we try to feel good all the time we avoid deeper connections with others. This approach to life, "trying so hard to feel good all the time," comes at a price. We end up wanting more. The more we crave is realness. It comes down to authenticity and being real with ourselves so we can connect with others. We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

We can slowly disengage from the stories. When we do, we begin to move from being numb to life to feeling more accepting of our circumstances. When we are stuck in the stories, it's common to compare ourselves to others. We look at others, and we think that we are worse off, which makes our pain even more difficult to bear. The stories we tell ourselves about ourselves, our circumstances, and the world are very real to us, but it is all an illusion. I want to help you step away from fear and step into a place of understanding. Consider that perhaps each situation in your life can be looked at in a new way. This will help you move into a place of possibilities rather than stay stuck in fear, denial, and shame.

In order to efficiently move past our stories, we need to identify the main ones holding us back. What do you tell yourself about yourself, and what do you say to yourself about life? Remember, these stories may seem very real to you, and they likely have created your reality. For example, if you believe men are cheaters, then you may attract men who cheat on you. If you believe it's impossible to lose weight and you are doomed to be overweight forever, then it will be extremely hard to see the scale move. You have to tap into an unshakable confidence within yourself. When we believe in ourselves, we know we deserve and can have what we really want. Instead of thinking it's not going to work out for you, believe with every fiber of your body that life is working out in your favor, and you will soon see radical results.

The things we think become our lens through which we see the world. The thoughts we have are extremely important. They are powerful. The thoughts running through your mind can help to create the life of your dreams, or put you smack-dab in the middle of living some of your greatest fears. Whatever we think about or focus on consistently, we move toward.

One of the easiest ways to clear up your thoughts is to get clear about the stories you've been replaying and relying on to get you through life. I've gathered a list of the top stories we tell ourselves that are preventing us from moving forward into a more joyful life.