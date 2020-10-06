mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
5 Journaling Prompts To Guide Your Anti-Racism Inquiry, From Ibram X. Kendi

5 Journaling Prompts To Guide Your Anti-Racism Inquiry, From Ibram X. Kendi

Ibram X. Kendi
Author and historian By Ibram X. Kendi
Woman Holding a Journal

Image by Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 6, 2020 — 9:03 AM
Acclaimed author and anti-racism educator Ibram X. Kendi's brand new book, Be Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection, and Action offers a space for meaningful reflection. Get those pens poised: In this excerpt, we're sharing five thought-provoking journal prompts to help you check in on your relationship with race, racism, and active allyship.

The heartbeat of racism is denial. Each day, we are discouraged from actively reflecting on our ideas and actions toward particular racial groups. Each day, we are encouraged to deny whenever we are being racist. What fuels racism is refusing to self-reflect, defining racist in a way that exonerates us, constantly declaring that we art not racist. All the time. No matter what we say or do.

We must continuously reflect on ourselves so we can reflect on our society. We must continuously strive to be anti-racist so we can build an anti-racist society. An antiracist society not governed by fear and hate and cynicism, but one of equity and justice and truth. An antiracist society governed by curiosity, and love, and hope, honoring humanity in all its fullness.

5 journaling prompts to reflect on racism.

  1. Have you ever described yourself as "not racist?" What does "not racist" mean to you? Why do you think so many people are invested in believing they are not "racist?"
  2. Describe the most racist moment of your life and why it was racist. What should you have done or said differently?
  3. List and describe five major experiences that have most influenced how you relate to racial issues.
  4. Describe the first time you challenged (or thought about challenging) racism.
  5. Describe an antiracist state. How would it be any different from society right now?
Reprinted with permission from How To Be An Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection, and Action by Ibram X. Kendi copyright © 2020. Published by One World, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Ibram X. Kendi
Ibram X. Kendi Author and historian
Ibram X. Kendi is one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist voices. He is a National Book Award-winning and #1 New York Times bestselling author. Kendi is the Andrew...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

We're Told To "Connect To Our Higher Selves," But What Does That Really Mean?

Athena Laz
We're Told To "Connect To Our Higher Selves," But What Does That Really Mean?
Personal Growth

Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

A Sleep Specialist's Top 3 Tips For Infusing Life Into Groggy Mornings

Emma Loewe
A Sleep Specialist's Top 3 Tips For Infusing Life Into Groggy Mornings
Beauty

This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Good For Your Hair, Too

Alexandra Engler
This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Good For Your Hair, Too
Recipes

Milk The Autumnal Days Before Winter With This Simple Grilled Pear Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Milk The Autumnal Days Before Winter With This Simple Grilled Pear Salad
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

9 Tell-Tale Signs Your Relationship Is Going Somewhere, From Experts

Sarah Regan
9 Tell-Tale Signs Your Relationship Is Going Somewhere, From Experts
Beauty

I’ve Tried More Mascara Than I’d Like To Admit & You Won't Believe This One Is Natural

Alexandra Engler
I’ve Tried More Mascara Than I’d Like To Admit & You Won't Believe This One Is Natural
Functional Food

A Nutritionist On The Common Fruit That's Stellar For Mood Stability

Jamie Schneider
A Nutritionist On The Common Fruit That's Stellar For Mood Stability
Recipes

If You're Going To Make A Caesar Salad, Try Ina Garten's Kale & Broccoli Version

Ina Garten
If You're Going To Make A Caesar Salad, Try Ina Garten's Kale & Broccoli Version
Love

Dream Connection: Why Every Couple Should Have A Shared Dream Practice

Marci Moberg, M.S.
Dream Connection: Why Every Couple Should Have A Shared Dream Practice
Recipes

This RD's 5-Ingredient Chocolate Collagen Mousse Is Decadent & Delicious

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
This RD's 5-Ingredient Chocolate Collagen Mousse Is Decadent & Delicious
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-journaling-prompts-to-encourage-antiracism-from-ibram-x-kendi

Your article and new folder have been saved!