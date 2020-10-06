5 Journaling Prompts To Guide Your Anti-Racism Inquiry, From Ibram X. Kendi

The heartbeat of racism is denial. Each day, we are discouraged from actively reflecting on our ideas and actions toward particular racial groups. Each day, we are encouraged to deny whenever we are being racist. What fuels racism is refusing to self-reflect, defining racist in a way that exonerates us, constantly declaring that we art not racist. All the time. No matter what we say or do.

We must continuously reflect on ourselves so we can reflect on our society. We must continuously strive to be anti-racist so we can build an anti-racist society. An antiracist society not governed by fear and hate and cynicism, but one of equity and justice and truth. An antiracist society governed by curiosity, and love, and hope, honoring humanity in all its fullness.