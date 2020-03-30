People are coming together during this time. You might be physically alone in your space, but we are connected through our common humanity, and we are connected to nature.

Anytime you need, you can reach out to others through the phone or internet. If friends and family aren't available, connect with a support group. Therapists, AA and NA groups, yoga and exercise classes, book clubs, and more are offering services online now. Between those resources, you are not alone.

These are lifesavers and remedies for loneliness. If you're shy or introverted, validate how scary or difficult it is to reach out. Then do it anyway. If you don't like it, that's fine, but give it a try if you're feeling anxious, depressed, or lonely. Search "online support groups for (insert your need here)," and see what you discover.