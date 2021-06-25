When Mercury goes retrograde, we hear about it. Every few months, we're told to expect tech snafus and travel delays until the celestial messenger gets its head on straight again. But Mercury isn't the only one going retrograde, and every astrological planet (including Pluto) appears to spin backward in the sky every once in a while.

Since Earth orbits the sun at different speeds than the other planets, when we pass these other planets by, they appear to move backward in the sky. This optical illusion happens more frequently with inner planets like Mercury, which orbit the sun quicker than other planets like Saturn and Neptune. Their retrogrades happen less often, but when they do, they last for months at a time.