3 Rituals To Do Now That We're Officially Halfway Through Winter (!)

This next option is loosely inspired by a Feng Shui ritual called the Golden Cicada Ritual, practiced during the Chinese New Year (which happens to be February 12, btw). All you need is a hard boiled egg, Bizou explains. "Hold it in your hand, and put your intention into the egg that anything out of balance will be released. Then, you peel the egg and put the shells say in a paper bag, representing peeling away the old."

After that, you can take a bite of the egg (or if you don't eat eggs, you can offer the egg to the Earth), to represent the essence of who you truly are. As for the shell, throw them away at least 1,000 feet from your home, Bizou adds, to release and close out the ritual.