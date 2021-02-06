3 Rituals To Do Now That We're Officially Halfway Through Winter (!)

mindbodygreen

3 Rituals To Start Welcoming Spring Now That We're Halfway Through Winter

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Image by Marc Bordons / Stocksy

February 6, 2021 — 18:45 PM

It's hard to believe, but as of February 2, we've officially gotten halfway through winter. The next six weeks are all about coming back into balance as we welcome in the new life of spring. To help you get started, we asked spiritual coach and ritual researcher Barbara Bizou for her go-to early spring rituals. Here are three of her favorites:

1. Out with the old.

As Bizou explains, the time between winter's halfway point, and the beginning of spring, "is the time to look at what's out of balance in your life." One thing you can do to help restore balance is getting rid of anything and everything you own that don't need or is taking up unnecessary space. The more space you clear in your home and life, the more room you'll have for things that support you.

2. A Chinese New Year-inspired egg ritual.

This next option is loosely inspired by a Feng Shui ritual called the Golden Cicada Ritual, practiced during the Chinese New Year (which happens to be February 12, btw). All you need is a hard boiled egg, Bizou explains. "Hold it in your hand, and put your intention into the egg that anything out of balance will be released. Then, you peel the egg and put the shells say in a paper bag, representing peeling away the old."

After that, you can take a bite of the egg (or if you don't eat eggs, you can offer the egg to the Earth), to represent the essence of who you truly are. As for the shell, throw them away at least 1,000 feet from your home, Bizou adds, to release and close out the ritual.

3. Plant new life yourself.

And lastly, what better way to welcome in spring than by watching something grow? Bizou herself is reveling in watching her daffodil bulbs begin to bloom, which represent new life and birth. "As opposed to just buying the flowers you're actually nurturing the bulbs," she explains.

"Right now, the seeds are deep in the earth, you can't see them, but they're really growing and around the Spring Equinox, they're going to start to bloom," she says. You're "planting your seeds of appreciation," in these final weeks of winter, to help usher in growth and a fresh start. And have no fear if you're in a colder climate, she adds, as you can totally plant seeds indoors, and move them outside once it's warmer.

The bottom line:

However you choose to ritualize these next few weeks, honor the process of the slow days of winter before things really start to pick up next month. We're coming up on a time of increased energy, new life, and more sunlight, so for now, finish clearing out whatever has to go before spring's return—and when it does arrive, you're ready to go.

