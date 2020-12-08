A Psychiatrist's Best Advice For Navigating Hard Times (AKA, December 2020)

Time and time again, we see that having a sense of purpose is fundamental to our overall wellbeing. "For so many people, their sense of purpose has been quenched or squashed," Yusim notes. Current circumstances can leave us questioning, "what kind of life is this—and how long is this going to last? But there's other ways to find purpose," she adds.

Right now, hold your purpose and intention in mind while accepting that everything comes in due time. Use it as fuel to keep you inspired in the harder moments.