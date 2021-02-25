Mission: simplicity. The 2021 Virgo full moon on Saturday, February 27 (at 3:17 a.m. EST) helps us pare down to the basics. Minimalism might not be the goal, but learning to live with less can be so liberating!

Although Indigenous tribes in the northern hemisphere named February's moon the Full Snow Moon, this one falls at the end of the month, a time of year when temperatures warm and roots begin to sprout through the soil. As a mutable sign, Virgo marks the passage between two states. This full moon is getting us ready to say goodbye to winter ice and hello to springtime crocuses and daffodils.

Speaking of getting rooted, Virgo is the sign of salubrious systems. Not living your best life? The analytical 2021 Virgo full moon can also help you integrate all the changes stirred up during the 2021 Full Wolf Moon in Leo a month ago. What came roaring in with Leo will get sorted and smoothed by Virgo...one methodical step at a time.

Here are six ways to whip your life into shape under the potent 2021 Virgo Full Moon: