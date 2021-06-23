The Only Capricorn Full Moon Of 2021 Has Some Surprises In Store

On June 24, 2021 (at 2:39 p.m. EDT), the 2021 Capricorn full moon ignites the star sign of long-term goals and lends structure to our ambitions. Symbolized by the persistent and steady Sea Goat, this full moon (the only one in Capricorn this year) shines its inspector's high beams on your life.

While this can be a humbling experience, it's also an illuminating one! You'll see where you cut corners or skipped steps and put the integrity back into your mission. If you got distracted from an important goal, you could snap back to attention. Pick up the ball and run with it again. It's never too late to start over!

The 2021 Capricorn full moon also falls in June, making it a Strawberry Moon according to the Old Farmer's Almanac since each year at this time, flowers turn to fruits, and berries burst from the bushes.

The 2021 Capricorn full moon is the manifestation of the Capricorn new moon, which took place on January 13. As the fruits of your labor ripen into form, take a moment to celebrate your crop. Then, plot out what seeds to plant next.

Here are six ways to activate your ambitions at the 2021 Capricorn full moon: