20 Limiting Beliefs I'm Done With (And Won't Be Carrying Into The New Decade)

A big part of any spiritual seeking journey is getting face-to-face with your deepest insecurities and fears. This is called the work. Many of us don't want to do the work, because, well...it's work. It is hard and painful, and it feels impossible to understand. When we do the inner work, though, something miraculous happens—we heal, we grow, and we transform.

But then, without much notice, the fears and doubts will inevitably come back asking for more. Then, our work becomes to show up even more fully.

The late Ram Dass said it best: "I can do nothing for you but work on myself... you can do nothing for me but to work on yourself." So in essence, we can transform ourselves, and thus the world, by committing to our own well-being and practicing self-love, always.

It can be easy to fall into despair, but we have a choice—and choosing to come together and hope and plan for a better world is what I am committing to. Life is what I make of it. So maybe the real joy in each moment is rising up to say, "I choose to be here, so I am going to choose to be the light."

In activating our true self, we must release what no longer serves us. In the spirit of closing down the decade and welcoming in the new, here are 20 things I am done with and won't be bringing into 2020. What about you? What are you done with, and ready to leave behind?