20 Limiting Beliefs I'm Done With (And Won't Be Carrying Into The New Decade)
The other day, I saw a quote circling around social media that read, "A year from now, everything will be different. The things you're worrying about today won't matter."
With thousands of likes, comments, and shares, this viral message seemed to be resonating with the masses. I wanted to like the post, too, but something was holding me back. Instead of giving me relief, this quote left me sad and angry.
While things always appear different on the surface, I know that at my core, I still have the same concerns I did a year ago: I am still single. I am still overweight. I still feel like no matter how hard I work and whatever I do to try to reach my goals, I keep falling short. So what has really changed? One more year's gone by, and I am even more alone, confused, and frustrated by life. I can't shake the feeling that I'm more disconnected from the world than I ever have been. I have a theory that this is something a lot of people are struggling with during this complicated moment in time—especially those who are on a spiritual path.
In activating our true self, we must release what no longer serves us.
A big part of any spiritual seeking journey is getting face-to-face with your deepest insecurities and fears. This is called the work. Many of us don't want to do the work, because, well...it's work. It is hard and painful, and it feels impossible to understand. When we do the inner work, though, something miraculous happens—we heal, we grow, and we transform.
But then, without much notice, the fears and doubts will inevitably come back asking for more. Then, our work becomes to show up even more fully.
The late Ram Dass said it best: "I can do nothing for you but work on myself... you can do nothing for me but to work on yourself." So in essence, we can transform ourselves, and thus the world, by committing to our own well-being and practicing self-love, always.
It can be easy to fall into despair, but we have a choice—and choosing to come together and hope and plan for a better world is what I am committing to. Life is what I make of it. So maybe the real joy in each moment is rising up to say, "I choose to be here, so I am going to choose to be the light."
In activating our true self, we must release what no longer serves us. In the spirit of closing down the decade and welcoming in the new, here are 20 things I am done with and won't be bringing into 2020. What about you? What are you done with, and ready to leave behind?
- I'm done working so hard to try to make things happen, and instead I will lean in to trust that the universe has got my back and there is a divine timing for everything.
- I'm done pretending to be OK when I really need support. From here on out, I promise to share my true self with others and allow them to see me.
- I'm done thinking I need to have it all figured out. Life is an unfolding creative adventure, and I embrace the unknown and have more faith.
- I'm done thinking I am not good enough, smart enough, thin enough, pretty enough. I am enough as I am, and I accept and love all of me.
- I'm done thinking my worth is tied to anything I do. Who I am has nothing to do with how I am perceived in the world. Likes, followers, and sales have nothing to do with my true capacity for enjoying life and being true to myself.
- I'm done thinking things need to be different. It is what it is, and my life is this way for a reason. I accept it and celebrate all that is well.
- I'm done obsessing about my shortcomings and insecurities; I focus on all my amazing blessings and am thankful for this life.
- I'm done thinking I am off track and behind. I have made no mistakes. There is nothing wrong.
- I'm over trying to fit in to a world that wants me to be like everyone else. I will express my true unique self and shine my light from within.
- I'm done looking outside of myself for comfort. I won't run from the things that live within. I am compassionate with myself and focus on what needs healing.
- I'm done looking for shortcuts. There are none. The real transformation can only happen when I do the work, and the work is the journey and the real reward.
- I let go of thinking there is a there to get to. When I choose a life of personal expansion, I recognize it is always a path of deeper discovery, one that is always revealing more. I release my need to be complete, for there is always more to discover.
- I'm done believing anything outside of myself that is constructed from fear; I use discernment and intuition to guide me forward. I will always trust my heart, for it knows the way.
- I will stop projecting my insecurities onto all my experiences. And instead I see myself and others the way God does, through loving eyes.
- I refuse to participate in the drama of the world and instead focus on my own well-being and cultivate it with care.
- I will stop judging others or festering in what I don't understand. Everyone is on their own journey. Respectfully go your own way in peace, love, and harmony.
- I will stop giving my power away by looking outside of myself and listening to the programming of others. If it feels right, I will trust it. If it feels off, I will trust my own inner guidance system.
- I'm done taking life so seriously. I commit to lightening up, releasing the pressure, and choosing joy to lead the way.
- I'm done with waiting for my big break; keeping my happiness always just outside my reach is no longer my way of living. Instead, I accept the moment and am more intentionally within my journey.
- I'm done with believing the false illusions of separation. I remember my truth. We are all love and light.