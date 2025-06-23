The 10 Healthiest Fats You Can Eat (And Which Ones To Avoid)

When it comes to evaluating how healthy a food is, it's also important to consider the quality of nutrition the food offers rather than just the leanness, Abby K. Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN, previously pointed out to mindbodygreen. If a food is rich in vitamins and minerals and also contains some saturated fat (such as eggs, for example), it may be a better option than a food that has no fat but doesn't provide much nutritional value either.