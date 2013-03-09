6 Rockstar Yogis Tell Us Why They Practice Yoga (Bonus: Awesome Photos!)

Why yoga?

Because we LOVE it. We love that our practice encompasses so much and it caters to how we're feeling NOW. On days when we're feeling more physical, we bring on the heat with some handstands, inversions and backbends. On days when we feel more like grounding, we turn to pranayama and deep yin postures. Our practice helps us to become more aware of who we are to ourselves and to those around us. We know this is constantly changing…we know that our yoga practice is constantly changing. How awesome is that?!

If we didn't teach yoga ...

We'd be doing what we love anyway: practicing and being a student of yoga. Teaching is amazing because we get to share with so many amazing yogis around the world, but the vital portion of teaching yoga is remembering why you wanted to teach in the first place. Because you enjoyed practicing and learning yoga from others.