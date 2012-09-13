5 Reasons to Practice Kundalini Yoga

I cried while reciting this for the first time. I thought I was losing it, but really it was my higher self recognizing the truth. I knew in that moment that I had found something very special.

Through my practice I found myself not reacting to things in ways that I used to and I was kinder to myself. Kundalini was the only thing that got me through the darkest time in my life, by giving me a meditation and breathing work to focus on. Kundalini yoga feeds the soul and I leave uplifted every time I attend, or teach a class.

Here are some of the benefits you may enjoy if you introduce this practice into your life.

1. Kundalini Yoga teaches you how to gain a strong immune system, vital glands, a strong nervous system and good circulation. All of which will make you look and feel younger!

2. Kundalini Yoga teaches you how to calm your mind and develop your intuition to recognize what is real and important to you, so that you can begin to make decisions based on your highest self and feel good about them. Instead of the confusion and strife people are facing due to not knowing what it is that they want in their life.

3. Kundalini Yoga clears the subconscious mind and all of the things that can get stuck there. It helps you to move on from attachments that are keeping you stuck in your past. If the subconscious mind does not get cleared out it sits behind the conscious mind and can spoil the image of human life by repeating experiences which are already in the past, but which are recorded in the subconscious mind.

4. In Kundalini Yoga there is a meditation for almost anything you can think of, even one to rid you of addictions. Meditation has been scientifically proven to change your brain and nervous system.

5. In Kundalini Yoga you focus at your Third Eye points frequently, with the eyes closed, rolling the eyes up and in to look at this point. This is where the pituitary gland resides, which controls our levels of serotonin in the brain. Just by rolling the eyes up to look there you are increasing serotonin levels in your body, which makes you happy!