6 Ways to Live as If You Have 6 Months Left to Live

A couple weeks ago I was listening to my teacher, Wayne Dyer, in the car as usual. (It's either him or hip-hop. Go figure.) I was stuck in traffic, headed to Equinox to teach some yoga.

He said we should live our lives as if we have six months left to live.

Whoa! I immediately felt better in my gridlock. Hey traffic, you don't bother me anymore; screw you!

I am not trying to be Debbie Downer here or Mrs. Morbid. It's not a death sentence I am suggesting. It's your life sentence, your dharma. Wake up!

Dr. Dyer said that six months is a good time frame to work with, because at the end of life many have said that the whole thing feels like it was six months… or the blink of an eye.

How would you live? What would you do? Who would you be?

Here are some suggestions for living your life as if you only had six months left:

1) Stop caring so much what other people think. You know what Eleanor Roosevelt says: “You wouldn't worry what others think about you when you realize how seldom they actually do.”

2) Be Fearless.

3) Finish the book you're writing, or the project, or the whatever it is. At least start it! Start it! Go. Now!

4) Tell everyone you love how much you love them. Every day. A hundred times a day maybe. Kiss more.

5) Never feel guilt again.

6) Stop beating yourself up. There's no time for it. The clock is ticking.

Say this out loud: I am taking this bull by the horns. Game on!

This is not a suggestion that you live without consequence, but rather with intention, with love, and with passion. Do what makes you thrive, what inspires you, what makes you come alive!

If we had only six months left: