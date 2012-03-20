mindbodygreen

10 Life Lessons From Albert Einstein

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
March 20, 2012

I love Albert Einstein and I love Paulo Coelho. So when Coelho posted these ten lessons from Einstein on his blog I was immediately sold :)

1. Follow Your Curiosity: “I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious.”

2. Perseverance is Priceless: “It’s not that I’m so smart; it’s just that I stay with problems longer.”

3. Focus on the Present: “Any man who can drive safely while kissing a pretty girl is simply not giving the kiss the attention it deserves.”

4. Imagination is Powerful: “Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions. Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

5. Make Mistakes: “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”

6. Live in the Moment: “I never think of the future – it comes soon enough.”

7. Create Value: “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.”

8. Don’t Be Repetitive: “Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

9. Knowledge Comes From Experience: “Information is not knowledge. The only source of knowledge is experience.”

10. Learn the Rules and Then Play Better: “You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.”

Which is your favorite lesson?

