The Power of Deep Breathing

Paying attention to your breathing is one of the fastest ways to become calm, centered, and energized. Have you noticed that when you feel anxious, excited, or fearful, your breathing becomes choppy, quick, and shallow? The key is to breathe fully, deeply, and slowly. As you inhale, let your stomach expand and fill your lungs with air. Do the same as you exhale. Your stomach goes in first, and then your lungs contract as you let the air out.

When you feel stressed during the day, stop everything and breathe deeply. You will compose yourself, bring in vital energy, and get off the “fast track,” if only for a few priceless moments. Practicing yoga is a powerful way to become conscious of your breathing and to balance your body, mind, and spirit. A few simple stretching poses coinciding with deep breaths will release unwanted tension.

If you need some inner answers to a difficult situation in your life, breathe properly; then ask for guidance. Your mind will be less jumbled, and you will be able to actually hear the guidance.

Below is a powerful breathing exercise that I share in my book Feng Shui Your Life offered by one of my teachers, Master Stephen Co. His book, The Power of Prana: Breathe Your Way to Health and Vitality offers a myriad of ways to invite Prana (life force energy) into your body.

Below are simple instructions for Pranic Breathing.