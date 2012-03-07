Insecurity Can Be Your Friend

Studies have shown that the ability to allow yourself to be vulnerable correlates with your ability to be happy and successful, so maybe it's worth becoming a little more comfortable with being a little uncomfortable?!

A feng shui tip to strengthen your ability to show others who you are and express yourself: frame a piece of your own artwork, display a private collection, poem, or even a dream on yours jotted on paper in a public area of your home. Your willingness to put even a bit of yourself on display is a small but huge step toward being OK with the feelings of insecurity that come from being "on-display" and the vulnerability of true self expression.