7 Tips to Make 2012 Your Best Year Yet

The start of every year brings an opportunity for positive change and fresh perspective. Making resolutions stick for the rest of your life is sometimes difficult to do. I know this because I spent the past 10 years trying to accomplish the same resolution, to be happy in my job. It wasn’t until two years ago, I finally switched directions and made the change stick.

It took a lot of courage, focus and motivation to switch careers, but the outcome is so worth it. Today I lead a much more fulfilling life compared to when I was depressed because I was in a career that didn’t suit me. Now I love what I do, and it doesn’t feel like work.

You can make your goals happen by simply getting clear about what you want. Wrapping your intentions with love is the first step to manifesting everything you desire. Here are 7 easy tips that I used to turn my life from negative to positive and make those resolutions last.

1. Enjoy Every Moment. Many times when we start a new year we are focusing on the past. We think about what didn’t work and resolve to do it better. Perhaps the same thing is happening with a situation in your life that isn’t working as well as you would like it to. When we dwell on the past, we often panic about tomorrow. But learning to recognize that life is full of ups and downs is the experience of loving life. Every moment is an opportunity to bring us joy, or discomfort. We have the power to choose our thoughts, and learning to be in the moment fully will help you reach your goals faster.

2. Do Something Everyday Your Future Self Will Thank You For. If you have a big lofty goal, like trying to lose weight or land your dream job, it can sometimes become overwhelming. An easy way to put your dream into perspective is to take baby steps and focus on accomplishing it in smaller chunks. Doing something every day towards you goal will help you end each day empowered. Therefore you will start the next day feeling refreshed and optimistic.

3. Focus on What You Want. The majority of us spend most of our time focusing on what we don’t want. Knowing what you don’t want and focusing on it are two different things. Recognizing what doesn’t work for you is a stepping-stone to living a more fulfilled life. But hanging out in the negative zone will keep you from reaching your goals. The more you focus on what you want to experience and manifest the faster it can become your reality. Wrap your goals with love and feel what it feels like to have what you want. Live this experience from the inside out.

4. Choose Love Instead of Fear. We all have fear; you know that little voice in our head that paralyzes us cold. The little nudge that tells us we aren’t good enough, smart enough or even pretty enough. That nasty fear is the biggest culprit to depression. Studies show that people, who listen to that voice more often, are less happy and less successful than those who choose to bust through their fear. By focusing on the good in every situation you can keep yourself in a loving place. When we choose loving thoughts, actions and words we create more love in our life.

5. Be Even More Courageous. You can be the heroine and hero in your own life. Matt Damon said, “You only need 20 seconds of insane courage,” to accomplish amazing things. Step out of your comfort zone and let your courage propel you forward. If you are hesitant and shy away from your dreams, you will continue to feel small and sad. But embracing the unknown will help you grow as a person and reach your goals much faster.

6. Follow Your Heart. We all have that little nudge, the gentle whisper that pulls at our heart. That is our internal compass, the personal voice of reason. To live a life we love we should honor that voice because it will never lead us astray.

7. Let Go. Surrendering to the process and allowing things to happen is the most important aspect of getting what you want. Many people try to push, manipulate and control their environment. Often thinking that if we push harder we will get it faster. But the reality is when we let go things can happen in their natural order. Therefore making the journey the magical reward not the destination.

Learn more tips from Shannon: If you live in Portland, Oregon you can check out the upcoming workshop and lecture on Happy New Year, Happy New You.

Here's to making 2012 your best year yet!