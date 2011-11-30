7 Inspirational Mark Twain Quotes

Mark Twain would have turned 176 years-old today and even Google is celebrating the legendary author and humorist with a Google Doodle. Here are seven of my favorite inspirational quotes from Twain on life, education, and happiness.

1. “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”

2. “If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything.”

3. “I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.”

4. "To succeed in life, you need two things: ignorance and confidence."

5. “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.”

6. “Wrinkles should merely indicate where the smiles have been.”

7. “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”