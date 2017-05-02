The One Trick That (Naturally) Got Rid Of My Grays & Made Me Feel Years Younger

It’s 2017, and let’s face it: When it comes to skin care, we have access to the world's most advanced external tools. We are so excited by the creams and the serums, the oils and the lotions, the lights and the exfoliation. But what if I told you that there's an internal tool you probably haven’t tried yet, and it can make your body feel and look 15 years younger?

It might sound crazy, but it's not. I’m talking about meditation, and more and more studies have come out heralding its ability to reverse your brain's and body's age. We all have two ages: our chronological age—the number on our birthday cakes—and our biological age, which is measured by blood pressure, auditory performance, and visual performance. It’s essentially how old the body acts and feels.

Now, we don’t have any control over our chronological age, but our biological age? That we can do something about. Let's discuss.