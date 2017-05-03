Lessons From Master Herbalists: The Best Blends For Every Health Woe

Summer Singletary, an herbalist at Traditional Medicinals tea made a really important distinction with this one: Herbal teas and tinctures labeled "relaxing" won't necessarily help you fall asleep. In fact, they're probably best consumed during the day, when you're feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or nervous. These herbs, like chamomile, lavender, and lemon balm, all have restorative, calming effects on the nervous system and digestion, but they won't slow you down. Skullcap is another extra-potent option. "If I'm about to speak in front of large groups, skullcap is my go-to," she says.

So what should you reach for if you're just looking to catch some zzz's? Adriana Ayales, the founder of Anima Mundi Apothecary, recommends herbs that decompress the nervous system and relax the mind, like blue lotus and passion flower. "Blue Lotus contains identical adaptogenic chemistry that soothes the entire nervous system while providing circulation to the pituitary gland. Passion flower is excellent for relieving deep stress and anxiety. Both of these are also very well-known for their mystical properties and often used for meditation or lucid dreaming," she explains. Sign us up!