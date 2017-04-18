Meditation Is Bigger Now Than Ever Before. Here's Why (And How You Can Get All The Benefits)

Meditation has been around for centuries, but in 2017 even the busiest people are finding short windows of time to meditate. According to psychologist Elizabeth Lombardo, this has to do with anxiety and stress being at an all-time high. "Instead of short-term stressful events that pass, today's modern life is characterized by chronic stress," she explains. "People are looking for ways to reduce their anxiety in helpful ways. While medications are still frequently used, people are looking for effective ways to reduce stress that are not addictive, don't require prescriptions, and don't have the negative side effects of many medications."

Biet Simkin, a meditation expert and mbg class instructor, thinks meditation is a natural progression from yoga. "As a country, doing yoga for 40 years, the whole point of yoga is that it's supposed to open you up for meditation. The craving has occurred."

She adds that meditation is a spiritual tool that brings people together, something we need more than ever. "Meditation offers an opportunity to connect to the invisible world within ourselves and around us. It offers us an improvement in our lives and does this all with great inclusivity."

Dr. Lombardo adds that a growing conversation around meditation is also responsible for its popularity. "The conversation is in the media, and there's support in the research. Celebrities are talking about the benefits they get from meditation. In a sense, 'everybody is doing it.'"