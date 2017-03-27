3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence
Beauty experts say that you should throw out your makeup that is over two months old, but what about all of those antiquated beauty tips we hold onto? Just as harmful as expired mascara, are all of the expired conceptions on beauty that our society perpetuates.
As women, we get a lot of tips on how to be sexier. From what clothes to buy to which moisturizers to use or even what color nail polish to wear, we are constantly bombarded with advice on how to become sexier. Unfortunately, the most important tip we could ever receive is one that we don’t hear often enough—sexiness comes from within!
Sex appeal has far less to do with what you’re wearing and far more to do with what energy you’re putting off. Sexiness is the glow that you radiate when you are bursting with confidence, passion and self-worth. These are the traits that leave a lasting impression on the people you encounter. There is an irresistible charm to someone whose being is open and beaming with love. To enhance your sexiness, throw out those old notions on sex appeal, and focus your beauty routine inward with crystals for sexiness, radiance and confidence!
For sexiness.
Sunstone is the stone for sensuality. It keeps our sensual essence from lying dormant within us, and encourages it to flourish outward instead. As Sunstone carries the revitalizing energy of the sun, it has the ability to bring light back into our life and our true, beautiful being.
A sunstone ritual for sexiness
Before going out or with a partner, put a sunstone over the second chakra and say out loud: “I am a sensual being.” Feel the glitter of the stone's energy expanding over your second (sacral) chakra, and infusing you with sexuality. Sit with it on your body for 11 minutes.
For radiance.
Aura spirit quartz is the stone of radiance because it holds all colors, dimensions and energy within itself. Because of all the points on a spirt quartz, it beams energy in every direction. The pure energy of light casts rainbows throughout your being that expand outward into your aura.
Aura spirit quartz ritual for radiance
Place the crystal over your Third Eye (between the brows), and say the mantra out loud: “I allow my inner sparkle, light and radiance to shine through.” Visualize yourself in your Third Eye with light radiating out of your body, expanding and sparkling with light. Do this for 11 minutes.
For confidence.
Carnelian is the stone of joy, confidence and self-empowerment. It too aligns with our second chakra—responsible for creativity—and enables us to tap into our inner gifts and strengths. Through rousing our passion, carnelian reminds us of our unique talents. With this boost in confidence, our life’s purpose is reaffirmed—and what’s more sexy than self-assured confidence?
A carnelian ritual for confidence
Hold your crystal in your non-dominant hand and ask yourself, "what are my gifts?", "What am I here to do?". Write the first three things that come to your mind. Wrap the crystal in the paper you wrote on and carry with you for 14 days.
