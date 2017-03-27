3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

Beauty experts say that you should throw out your makeup that is over two months old, but what about all of those antiquated beauty tips we hold onto? Just as harmful as expired mascara, are all of the expired conceptions on beauty that our society perpetuates.

As women, we get a lot of tips on how to be sexier. From what clothes to buy to which moisturizers to use or even what color nail polish to wear, we are constantly bombarded with advice on how to become sexier. Unfortunately, the most important tip we could ever receive is one that we don’t hear often enough—sexiness comes from within!

Sex appeal has far less to do with what you’re wearing and far more to do with what energy you’re putting off. Sexiness is the glow that you radiate when you are bursting with confidence, passion and self-worth. These are the traits that leave a lasting impression on the people you encounter. There is an irresistible charm to someone whose being is open and beaming with love. To enhance your sexiness, throw out those old notions on sex appeal, and focus your beauty routine inward with crystals for sexiness, radiance and confidence!