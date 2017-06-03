Why Affirmations Don't Work + What You Should Be Doing Instead

Asking questions is one of the main tools I now use to create everything. I have used questions to multiply my income about tenfold in the past six years and to increase the levels of joy and ease in my life beyond what I ever imagined.

The difference between an affirmation and a question is this: Affirmations are random outcomes that you have decided you would like to—or should—have. You may or may not "believe" energetically that you can even have what you have decided you would like to have. You can say an affirmation over and over, and it may never get to the root of what is sticking you: your mind.

When you ask a true question, you are initiating an open-ended dialogue of possibilities with the universe that actually bypasses your mind. A true question is an acknowledgement that your mind will never figure out how to get you what you are asking for, and that when you go beyond your mind and acknowledge that you are aware of a different possibility—and you ask to receive it, perceive it, know it, and even be it, a life that you just might really love begins to show up. (And it will probably look nothing like you think it will!)

If our minds could get us where we would like to go, they would have by now. If affirmations worked, we'd all be zillionaires. It is when we take the courageous step to go beyond the limitations of our minds that we can actually start to receive the bounty that the universe has to offer—the bounty of possibility that we aren't even aware of, that will surprise us, delight us, and get us to where we would like to be so much faster and with so much more ease!

Try asking a few questions today such as "What would it take for ________ to show up with ease?" "Who would I have to be to double my income?" and "What are the infinite possibilities here that I have never considered?" Be willing to let the question work its magic—rather than you looking for an answer. And be willing to be surprised by what shows up!