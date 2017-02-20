8 Mindful Lifestyle Changes To Invite Money & Eliminate Debt

Research shows that money is at the top of the list of reasons we stress. According to the American Psychological Association, over 70 percent of Americans report feeling stressed about money at least some of the time. Over time, unconscious spending patterns and messy money habits wreak havoc on our health. Financial strain and emotional distress go hand in hand. Anyone who's been in debt knows it can consume our life force and lead to sleep deprivation and depression.

The good news is that a new era of wealth creation is emerging. Holistic living is making its way into money. Studies are showing that gratitude reduces excessive economic impatience (impulsive spending as an example). Radiant well-being and authenticity is the new business card.

Think of the last time you attended a workshop or seminar. Was there someone in the room whose energy pulled you in? I have made it a habit to connect with these brilliant people and do business with them as often as possible. Gone are the days of inauthentic networking and competitive hustling. I look back to my first few networking events as a young entrepreneur. My instructions were to get as many business cards and give as many referrals as possible. "It's a numbers game," I was told.

This was one of my most cherished pieces of work. It gives me permission to let go of all that no longer serves me. I have a practice in my own business of supporting others without expectation. I don't keep tabs on who returns the favor or exchanges the promo post. I have greater things to do with my time and life force. I don't micromanage and I certainly don't try to manipulate situations. These are just a few examples of a mindful money philosophy in business and in life.

With the evolution of online community building, we attract what we are. Here's how you can start your mindful money practice today: