19 Radical Truths I Wish I Could Tell My Younger Self

Something happens to a woman when she turns 50. Call it an awakening of sorts—a tipping point. For me, it was as if a cloud had been lifted and I could finally see what really mattered in life. The realization hit me hard. I'd been on this earth for a half a century and my time was limited. This coming of age, for me, came with a feeling of freedom and urgency.

It's a time to take stock of your life: where you've succeeded and where you've failed, opportunities you've passed up and those you've taken advantage of. Ask yourself what you love and what you want to change. How do you want to journey through this next phase of your life?

Reflecting on my younger years, I wished an older, wiser woman had taken the time to help me create a road map for a life of meaning, creativity, and joy.

It would have saved me a lot of time, confusion, and worry. And it would have given me clarity, a sense of calm, focus, and self-assuredness as I journeyed through this very complex world of ours. With that in mind, here are some of the things I would've liked to tell myself a few decades ago: