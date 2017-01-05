I'm A Nutritionist: Here's How I Bounce Back When I'm Run-Down
This time of year is hectic. We eat, drink, and indulge more. We sleep less and attend events that expose us to all kinds of lovely cold and flu bugs. It's really no wonder by the time the holidays come to an end, the perfect storm arises and many people begin to feel a little under the weather.
As a nutritionist, I often speak to the importance of listening to the body and knowing when to take a step back in order to focus on refueling. We simply can't expect the body to perform at its best while running on empty.
Many of us get so caught up in the hustle and bustle, though, that we forget how to support the body when it's needed the most. As a firm believer in practicing what I preach, below are some of my top strategies for recovering after bouts of stress or illness.
Go light on food.
Digestion takes an incredible amount of energy and resources. When we are combating illness, those resources are better directed toward healing and fighting infection. This explains why many people don't have much of an appetite when sick. Listen to your body's cues and nourish yourself with lighter, more nutrient-dense meals. Broths, soups, smoothies, juices, and salads are great options. Be sure to stay hydrated with good-quality water and herbal teas as well.
Support the gut.
It's estimated that over 70 percent of our immune system is located within the gut. If we don't have enough of the good microbes present in the gut, though, we aren't able to adequately keep pathogens and other foreign invaders out. It's important to leverage prebiotics and probiotics in order to encourage the proliferation of beneficial microbes. Taking a daily probiotic supplement is a great way to support the gut; however, a more economical option is to incorporate a variety of fermented foods (sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir) into the diet on a daily basis.
Cut the sugar.
Research supporting the many problems associated with excessive sugar consumption continues to mount. According to Berkeley Wellness, sugar increases the risk of diabetes and obesity but is also linked to heart disease, hypertension, strokes, gout, periodontal disease, fatty liver disease, and a host of other health problems.
Focusing on a whole foods diet is important in supporting immune function and reducing inflammation that occurs as a result of sugar and processed foods.
Boost liver function.
Whether a beneficial nutrient or a harmful substance, everything we consume must pass through the liver so it can be transformed into something the body can use or safely remove. As a result, supporting the liver helps ensure we're able to detoxify and provide a good environment for the immune cells that live there.
If the liver isn't able to adequately process toxins and fats, it can lead to poor health and a weakened immune system. Many people today have sluggish livers due to environmental factors, in addition to poor dietary and lifestyle choices. Some of the best foods to support liver function include dandelion root, beets, grapefruit, green tea, avocados, and cruciferous vegetables such as kale, broccoli, lettuce, and cabbage.
Get your nutrients.
A diet rich in a wide variety of nutrients is essential for a properly functioning immune system. Healthy proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals must all be obtained. If a well-rounded diet is not being consumed, supplementation may be necessary. Some specific nutrients known to support the immune system include zinc and selenium, in addition to antioxidants such as vitamin E and C, which help to neutralize free radicals that lead to damage and inflammation in the body.
Vitamin D also plays a critical role in immune function. In 2010, a research team from Copenhagen discovered that vitamin D is crucial to activating immune defenses. Without adequate levels of vitamin D, T cells are not able to react and fight off infections in the body. This finding could provide additional clues as to the role vitamin D plays in autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), in addition to the health problems that are predominant in populations with less sun exposure.
Focus on restorative activities.
Our emotional state can wreak havoc on the body. As a result, it's important to leverage effective coping mechanisms for handling stress.
Whether practicing yoga and deep breathing, reading an inspirational book, journaling, or taking part in meditation/prayer, incorporating a peaceful activity into your routine can help alleviate stress. Diffusing or simply inhaling essential oils considered to be nervines and that have calmative properties can also be practical ways to help you relax. Some of our favorite essential oils for promoting relaxation include lavender, cedarwood, orange, ylang-ylang, and marjoram.
Leverage herbs, spices, and essential oils.
Herbs, spices, and essential oils can be powerful tools for helping to bounce back more quickly when feeling under the weather. Some of my favorites include:
Essential Oils
Thyme, oregano, clove, and eucalyptus can help to reduce the symptoms of cough and cold.
Garlic
Studies show dietary supplementation with aged garlic extract may enhance immune cell function and reduce the severity of colds and flu.
Ginger
According to Ayurvedic traditions, ginger warms the body and helps to break down the accumulation of toxins that can lead to infection. Ayurveda also believes that ginger helps to cleanse the lymphatic system, which serves as the body's sewage system.
Turmeric
The University of Maryland Medical Center states turmeric has been used for 4,000 years to treat a variety of conditions. Studies also demonstrate that turmeric may help fight infections and some cancers, in addition to reducing inflammation and treating digestive problems.
Medicinal Mushrooms
Used for thousands of years, many varieties of medicinal mushrooms are currently being studied for their antiviral and antitumoral properties, in addition to their ability to modulate the immune system. Medicinal mushrooms contain polysaccharides that activate immune cells and regulate cytokine expression while promoting the production of antibodies and inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Some of the most popular and well-studied medicinal mushrooms include shiitake, reishi, chaga, cordyceps, and lion's mane.
Hippocrates said it best when stating "let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Incorporating a variety of foods containing medicinal properties and learning to effectively manage stress can add less "fuel to the fire" and further support the body in times of stress or illness.
