I'm A Nutritionist: Here's How I Bounce Back When I'm Run-Down

This time of year is hectic. We eat, drink, and indulge more. We sleep less and attend events that expose us to all kinds of lovely cold and flu bugs. It's really no wonder by the time the holidays come to an end, the perfect storm arises and many people begin to feel a little under the weather.

As a nutritionist, I often speak to the importance of listening to the body and knowing when to take a step back in order to focus on refueling. We simply can't expect the body to perform at its best while running on empty.

Many of us get so caught up in the hustle and bustle, though, that we forget how to support the body when it's needed the most. As a firm believer in practicing what I preach, below are some of my top strategies for recovering after bouts of stress or illness.