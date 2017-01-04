What I Learned From 100 Days Of Creativity

I know I shared that I committed to this project just days before it officially began. That may work for you or it might be a bit too rushed. If you're picking up a completely new hobby or skill set, after my experience, I'd suggest planning it a bit more. I spent over half of my life painting. I had only recently stopped and so picking it back up wasn't too difficult. I already owned many of the supplies and could navigate my way through the art store. If it's all very new to you, take some time to estimate the cost of this challenge while taking into account your own time and money. If you want a list of questions to help you decide what to do, here are four.

Flip through your calendar and check your travel, work, and personal schedule. Thankfully The 100-Day Project fell over a period when I wasn't traveling much. It made the consistent practice that much easier.